Coronavirus West Berkshire: Latest number of confirmed cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire is now 132.

The latest Public Health England figures for Friday, April 10 show an increase of one on yesterday's total of 131.

However, not everyone with the virus will have been tested.

The first case in the district was reported on March 13.

Thames Valley Police is urging people to stay at home where possible this Easter bank holiday weekend in an effort to protect lives.

A Primary Care Hub has been established at Newbury Racecourse for people displaying symptoms of coronavirus but not needing immediate hospital treatment.