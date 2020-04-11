Coronavirus West Berkshire: Thatcham VE/VJ Day events postponed

TWO events in Thatcham, planned to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, have been postponed.

Thatcham Town Council had incorporated special events into this year’s Family Fun Day on June 28.

A parachute display team, military re-enactment groups and a intergenerational singing and poetry were planned to mark 75 years since VE and VJ day.

However, the town council has announced that has postponed the event due to the coronavirus crisis.

Instead, the town council will revisit the VE-VJ Day theme in next year’s Family Fun Day on June 27, 2021.

It is also looking to stage a smaller, more community focused mini-family fun day on August bank holiday, Monday 31, subject to the latest Government safety advice surrounding social distancing.

The town council has also postponed its celebratory concert scheduled for Friday, May 8 – VE Day – at St Mary’s Church.

The event has been rearranged at the church for Saturday, November 28, again subject to Government guidelines over Covid-19 at the time.

The event would again start from 7pm, with the West Berkshire Rock Choir performing.

VIP invitations will be sent later in the year.