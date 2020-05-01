Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of confirmed cases as of May 1

There have been 316 cases of coronavirus in West Berkshire.

Public Health England figures released this evening show an increase of one on yesterday's figure of 315.

The first case was recorded in the district on March 13.

Although new figures for the area are released daily, not everyone with the virus will have been tested, and the totals do not show the number of deaths or recoveries in the district.

The total UK laboratory confirmed cases stands at 177,454, which includes 6,201 new cases as of today.

There have now been 739 new, consequent recorded deaths in hospital.

The total number of coronavirus-associated deaths in hospitals throughout the UK now stands at 27,510.