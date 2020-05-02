Coronavirus West Berkshire: Community Support Hub temporary contact changes

People needing to contact the West Berkshire Community Support Hub tomorrow morning will not be able to access it online as the West Berkshire Council website will be down.

The council website will be down for maintenance between 8am and 9.15am on Sunday, May 3.

People needing to contact the hub can call 01635 503579 or email westberksbct@westberks.gov.uk during this period.

The hub was established to try to keep people updated on the coronavirus situation and let them know what they can do and where they can get help if they need it.

The hub has also been set up to ensure that the district’s elderly and most vulnerable residents have access to food, medication and anything else they need.

The hub is open between 8.30am and 4.30pm Friday to Sunday and on Bank Holidays.

It is open from 8.30am until 5pm Monday to Thursday.