Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Latest coronavirus figures for West Berkshire (May 11)

Geraldine Gardner

Geraldine Gardner

geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886684

Coronavirus

THE latest number of recorded coronavirus cases for West Berkshire is 344 - an increase of one in the last 24 hours, according to official Government statistics - the first increase since Friday, when the figure has stayed unchanged at 343.

The total number of lab-confirmed UK cases is 233,060.

The total number of COVID-19 associated UK deaths has gone up to 32,065.

This is an increase in the daily number of coronavirus-associated UK deaths of 210.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Coronavirus testing site to open in Thatcham tomorrow (Friday)

Coronavirus testing site to open in Thatcham tomorrow (Friday)

Coronavirus cases: West Berkshire update (Saturday)

Coronavirus cases: West Berkshiire update (Saturday)

Bright Starlink 3 pass tonight and Flower Moon

Bright Starlink 3 pass tonight and bright Flower Moon

POLL: Should PM announce an easing of the lockdown?

Do you think Boris Johnson should announce an easing of the lockdown?

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33