Latest coronavirus figures for West Berkshire (May 11)

THE latest number of recorded coronavirus cases for West Berkshire is 344 - an increase of one in the last 24 hours, according to official Government statistics - the first increase since Friday, when the figure has stayed unchanged at 343.

The total number of lab-confirmed UK cases is 233,060.

The total number of COVID-19 associated UK deaths has gone up to 32,065.

This is an increase in the daily number of coronavirus-associated UK deaths of 210.