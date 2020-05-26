Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of confirmed cases (May 26)

Coronavirus

THERE have been no further coronavirus cases confirmed in West Berkshire in the last 24 hours.

The latest Government figures show that the number of confirmed cases in the district remains at 374.

The total number of lab confirmed cases in the UK now stands at 265,227, with the daily tally at 2,004.

The total number of Covid-19 associated deaths in the UK currently stands at 37,048, with the daily toll at 134.

UK Stargazers are in for 4 astronomical treats - conjunction of Mercury and Venus plus passes by International Space Station, HTV9 and Starlink 4

Three arrested after drugs raid in Thatcham

Double International Space Station pass over the UK tonight, followed by HTV9 supply ship in its wake

Police appeal to find missing Tadley man

