Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of confirmed cases (May 26)

THERE have been no further coronavirus cases confirmed in West Berkshire in the last 24 hours.

The latest Government figures show that the number of confirmed cases in the district remains at 374.

The total number of lab confirmed cases in the UK now stands at 265,227, with the daily tally at 2,004.

The total number of Covid-19 associated deaths in the UK currently stands at 37,048, with the daily toll at 134.