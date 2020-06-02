Thatcham: Speed limits could be lowered to help with social distancing measures

SPEED limit reductions and traffic bans could be coming to parts of Thatcham to help people socially distance.

The Government has advised councils to reallocate road space to people walking and cycling in a bid to encourage social distancing during the restart phase following the lifting of lockdown restrictions.

Councils have been urged to make the changes as quickly as possible, with an urgent need to change travel habits before the restart.

West Berkshire Council announced last week that traffic would be temporarily banned from Newbury’s Northbrook Street and Market Place from June 1, to enable people to spread out and safely stay two metres apart.

Discussing measures for Thatcham at a meeting last week, Simon Pike (Lib Dem, Thatcham West) recommended three proposals.

He said that the 40mph speed limit on the A4 between Henwick Lane and Lower Way should be reduced to 30mph to provide a more attractive and safer environment for cycling.

The reduction would also apply to parts of Turnpike Road and Tull Way not covered by a 30mph limit.

Mr Pike said this would provide consistency and minimise the amount of new signage required to implement the change.

Finally, motor vehicles should be banned from Lawrences Lane, which runs from Floral Way up to The Ridge in Cold Ash, except for access.

Mr Pike said that the narrow route had become very popular with walkers and cyclists during the lockdown period and it had become very difficult for people to maintain social distancing.

The motion was backed by Liberal Democrat and Green councillors, but opposed by Conservative councillor Richard Crumly

Mr Crumly had opposed a motion earlier this year to lower the speed limit on the A4 between Henwick Lane and Lower Way, saying he couldn’t understand why the limit needed to be reduced on the busy road.

Councillors backing the reduction said it would improve safety following accidents in the area and provide consistency with the rest of the town.

The motion to lower the limit had been sent to the district council’s speed limit review panel and was set to be heard in October.

Backing the recommendations for a temporary speed reduction, Keith Woodhams (Lib Dem, Thatcham West) said the town council had to seize the opportunity to make pedestrians and cyclists safer.

Saying that the issue was already awaiting review, Ellen Crumly (Con, Thatcham Central) said: “I’m not sure how we can do any more apart from wait for that result.”

Mr Pike replied that the “goal posts had been shifted” because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The statutory guidance has changed from when the current decisions were made about the speed limit,” he said.

“It [the guidance] envisages that they might be made permanent and the normal process might not meet the timescale.

“I think it’s justified in the circumstances.”

Arguing against, Mr Crumly said: “I see this as a temporary measure to get us through this Covid-19 crisis.

“I rather hope we are coming to the end of it fairly soon, in which case the guidance will be out of date.”

Mr Crumly said that attitudes had changed because people had more leisure time on their hands, but when normality resumed there would be less time for walking and cycling.

He said that Lawrences Lane was a way to get to and from The Ridge, saying: “there’s so much traffic around and we need all the routes we can get”.

He continued: “We need to keep roads open not close them.

“It would be quite wrong for anybody to pre-empt a decision of the speed limit review panel by changing it now, while we are waiting until the autumn.”

But committee chairman John Boyd (Lib Dem, Thatcham Colthrop and Crookham) said: “It’s not really something we should be putting back until autumn. We have been asked to look at this now.”

Town council leader David Lister (Lib Dem, Thatcham West) added: “One of the few positives from coronavirus is it gives us a way to reflect on how we travel and the Government is giving the mandate for authorities to do this.”

Mr Lister said that alternative modes of transport would play a large role during the restart, such as cycling, and said: “When a lorry goes past at 40mph it’s quite frightening and it needs to be lowered to 30mph, so I fully support this.”

Mr Lister said he had been asked by residents what action could be taken in Lawrences Lane, adding that a delivery van had passed his son, who was up against the grass bank, with no more than six inches to spare.

Mr Woodhams said: “Residents are frightened of the speed of traffic and the noise and close proximity of heavy lorries and high speed of vehicles using the A4 is causing some stress and anxiety.

“This Government scheme, this Conservative Government scheme, we must support it for the benefit and safety of our residents.”

Councillors approved the recommendations to be considered by West Berkshire Council.

Mr Crumly could not vote as he is not a planning committee member. Mrs Crumly abstained.