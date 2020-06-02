Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to May 30

The number of people from West Berkshire who have died with coronavirus recorded on their death certificate now stands at 126.

The latest information from the Office for National Statistics shows that 64 people have died with coronavirus in care homes, 54 in hospitals, six at home, one death recorded as elsewhere, and the first death recorded in a hospice.

The deaths occurred in the week ending Friday, May 22, but were registered up to the week ending May 30.

Two people from West Berkshire died with coronavirus in care homes, one person died in hospital and one person died in a hospice during this period.

The current number of recorded coronavirus deaths is an increase of four on the 122 registered in the previous week, those registered up to May 23.

In the previous week there were two deaths in care homes, one in a hospital, and one at a home.

The data records the number of deaths involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate.

The first coronavirus death in the district occurred in hospital and was reported in the week ending March 20, three days before the lockdown began.