Coronavirus Basingstoke and Deane: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to May 30

Latest data from the Office for National Statistics

Jonathan Ashby

Jonathan Ashby

The number of people from Basingstoke and Deane who have died with coronavirus recorded on their death certificate has risen to 101.

This is an increase of two registered deaths involving Covid-19 in one week, both in hospital.

The deaths occurred in the week ending Friday, May 22, but were registered up to the week ending May 30.

The latest information from the Office for National Statistics shows that a total of 74 people have died with coronavirus in hospitals, 21 in care homes, three in hospices, two at home and one in ‘another communal establishment’.

The data records the number of deaths of people from Basingstoke and Deane involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate.

