Hungerford woman sewing scrubs for NHS workers

A HUNGERFORD sales adviser has made best use of her time on furlough by sewing scrubs for key workers.

Linda Guntrip, who works for David Wilson Homes, and fellow seamstresses within the Scrubs Glorious Scrubs organisation have joined forces to create non-surgical scrubs for NHS workers at the Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust.

With thousands of volunteers now sewing scrubs for the trust, those involved with the campaign have helped bring essential sterile clothing to people battling Covid-19.

Ms Guntrip said: “It’s a great cause to support.

“I can’t imagine the hardships the key workers are facing on the frontline and we’re making the scrubs in a variety of colourful cottons which are designed to be more cheerful.

“We are asked to put a personal note in the pockets of the scrubs, so the NHS employees are also getting a message of encouragement and support.”

The materials being used for the scrubs have either been donated by retailers, sourced with financial contributions from members of the public or the fundraising efforts of TV presenter Sunita Shroff and celebrities.

Having done sewing in the past, Ms Guntrip’s decision to take advantage of her time away from the office and assist Scrubs Glorious Scrubs became a temporary day job, ahead of returning to work with David Wilson Homes, based at Tealgate, Charnham Park.

She added: “I have a son and a daughter, so I used to make their school’s nativity costumes for 17 years.

“This was almost like learning to ride a bike again.

“To make sure I was sewing the scrubs correctly, I used an old bedsheet as suggested by Scrubs Glorious Scrubs founder Lynda Yong to make a prototype.

“It’s simply a case of sewing each part of the scrubs following the patterns and instructions provided by Scrubs Glorious Scrubs’ amazing team.

“I am proud to be a part of such a great initiative.”

For more information on how to support the Scrubs Glorious Scrubs campaign, visit www.gloriousscrubs.com/