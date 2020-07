West Berkshire Eat Out to Help Out scheme: The restaurants and eateries that have signed up so far

Dozens of restaurants and eateries in West Berkshire and North Hampshire have so far signed up to a Government discount scheme.

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme launches on Monday, August 3, and offers a 50 per cent discount on food or non-alcoholic drinks to eat or drink in.

The maximum discount available is £10 per person.

It is valid every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday up to August 31.

The discount will be automatically available and participating restaurants and eateries will claim a reimbursement from the Government.

Customers can search for restaurants and eateries which have registered on the Government website here.

It displays results within a two-mile radius of the postcode used.

For example, using a Newbury town centre postcode, restaurants and eateries which have so far registered, according to the Government website, are:

7 Bone Burger Co, 4 Bridge Street, RG14 5EX

The Spare Wheel, 17 Market Place, RG14 5AA

Arigato, 1 Bridge Street, RG14 5BE

The Newbury, 137 Bartholomew Street, RG14 5HB

The Catherine Wheel, 35 Cheap Street, RG14 5DB

KFC, 11 Wharf Road, RG14 5QP

Teashop by the canal, The Wharf, RG14 5AS

Boswells Cafe, 50 The Kennet Shopping centre, RG14 5EN

Fusion Deli, 2 Northcroft Terrace, RG14 1BS

Lusso,11 Weavers Walk, Northbrook Street, RG14 1AL

The Flower Pot Cafe, 11 Inch's Yard, Market Street, RG14 5DP

McDonald's, 63 Northbrook Street, RG14 1AE

The Dolphin, 113 Bartholomew Street, RG14 5DT

Soyami, 62a, Northbrook Street, RG14 1AE

Jaipur Indian cuisine, 103 Bartholomew Street, RG14 5DY

Mrs B's Kitchen Cafe, Unit 5q, Faraday Road, RG14 2AD

Victoria Park cafe, RG14 1EH

Kings Cafe, 2 The Broadway, RG14 1BA

Gurkha Chef, 24 The Broadway, RG14 1AU

The Chequers Hotel, 6-8 Oxford Street, RG14 1JB

Valle D'Oro, 29 Oxford Street, RG14 1JG

Fair Close Centre, Fair Close, Newtown Road, RG14 7BH

Crucible Sports, Furlong House, Hambridge Road, RG14 5UT

The Hare and Hounds Hotel, Bath Road, Speen, RG14 1QY

Grass Valley, 31 Turnpike Road, RG14 2NX

Donnington Grove, Donnington, RG14 2LA

The Gun, 142 Andover Road, RG14 6NE

Lakeside Superbowl, Newbury Leisure Park Lower Way, RG19 3AL

Donnington Valley Hotel, Oxford Road, Donnington, RG14 3AG

The Woodspeen, Lambourn Road, RG20 8BN

Deanwood Park Golf Club, Stockcross, RG20 8JP

Donnington Valley Golf Club, Snelsmore House, Snelsmore Common, RG14 3BG

Chain restaurants and large businesses so far registered for the scheme include:

Bill’s

Black Sheep Coffee

Burger King

CH&CO

Caffè Nero

Coffee#1

Côte Brasserie

David Lloyd Clubs

Fullers

Greene King

Hall & Woodhouse

Mitchells & Butlers

Morrisons

Pizza Express

Pizza Hut

Starbucks

The National Trust

Wetherspoon