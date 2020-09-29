Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to September 26

Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

Coronavirus Basingstoke and Deane: Number of deaths revealed in new figures

There have been no coronavirus related deaths in West Berkshire in the last week.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) data relates to deaths occurring in the week ending September 18 and registered up to September 26. 

The number of coronavirus deaths in the district is 133. 

The data records the number of deaths involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate.

The ONS data shows that 64 people from West Berkshire have died with coronavirus in care homes, 61 in hospitals, six at home, one death recorded as elsewhere and one in a hospice. 

The first coronavirus death in the district occurred in hospital and was reported in the week ending March 20, three days before the lockdown began. 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

International Space Station pass over the UK

Get ready for an incredibly bright International Space Station pass over the UK

Second pupil at Newbury school tests positive for Covid-19

Second pupil at Newbury school tests positive for Covid-19

Two small outbreaks to blame for 'significant' rise in West Berkshire Covid-19 cases

Coronavirus

'I feel sorry for the future residents there if they move in'

Cost to residents moving into 179 homes near Vodafone headquarters

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33