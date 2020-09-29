Coronavirus Basingstoke and Deane: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to September 26

The number of people from Basingstoke and Deane who have died with coronavirus recorded on their death certificate has risen by one to 118.

Information from the Office for National Statistics shows that the new death took place in a care home, but it hasn't recorded when the death occurred.

The latest data records deaths occurring up to September 18 but registered up to September 26.

Of the 118 people who have died, 78 died in hospitals, 34 in care homes, three in hospices, two at home and one in ‘another communal establishment’.

The data records the number of deaths of people from Basingstoke and Deane involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate.

As of yesterday (Monday), 1,027 people in the borough had tested positive for Covid-19, an increase of 24 in a week.