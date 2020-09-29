Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Coronavirus Basingstoke and Deane: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to September 26

Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics

Jonathan Ashby

Jonathan Ashby

jonathan.ashby@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

Coronavirus: What we know

The number of people from Basingstoke and Deane who have died with coronavirus recorded on their death certificate has risen by one to 118. 

Information from the Office for National Statistics shows that the new death took place in a care home, but it hasn't recorded when the death occurred.

The latest data records deaths occurring up to September 18 but registered up to September 26. 

Of the 118 people who have died, 78 died in hospitals, 34 in care homes, three in hospices, two at home and one in ‘another communal establishment’.

The data records the number of deaths of people from Basingstoke and Deane involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate.

As of yesterday (Monday), 1,027 people in the borough had tested positive for Covid-19, an increase of 24 in a week. 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

International Space Station pass over the UK

Get ready for an incredibly bright International Space Station pass over the UK

Second pupil at Newbury school tests positive for Covid-19

Second pupil at Newbury school tests positive for Covid-19

Two small outbreaks to blame for 'significant' rise in West Berkshire Covid-19 cases

Coronavirus

'I feel sorry for the future residents there if they move in'

Cost to residents moving into 179 homes near Vodafone headquarters

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33