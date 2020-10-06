Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Coronavirus Basingstoke and Deane: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to October 3

Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics

Jonathan Ashby

Jonathan Ashby

The number of people from Basingstoke and Deane who have died with coronavirus recorded on their death certificate has remained at 118.

The latest data from the Office for National Statistics records deaths occurring up to September 25 but registered up to October 3. 

Of the 118 people who have died, 78 died in hospitals, 34 in care homes, three in hospices, two at home and one in ‘another communal establishment’.

The data records the number of deaths of people from Basingstoke and Deane involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate.

As of yesterday (Monday), 1,064 people in the borough had tested positive for Covid-19, an increase of 37 in a week. 

