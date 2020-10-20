Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to October 17

Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

Coronavirus Basingstoke and Deane: Number of deaths revealed in new figures

One person from West Berkshire has died with coronavirus registered on their death certificate in the last week. 

Office for National Statistics (ONS) data released today (Tuesday) says that the person died in a hospital in the week ending October 9, with the death registered up to October 17. 

The death is the second in two weeks and takes the number of coronavirus deaths in the district to 135. 

The data records the number of deaths involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate.

The ONS data shows that 64 people from West Berkshire have died with coronavirus in care homes, 63 in hospitals, six at home, one death recorded as elsewhere and one in a hospice. 

The first coronavirus death in the district occurred in hospital and was reported in the week ending March 20, three days before the lockdown began.  

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

M4 closed from tonight

M4

Thank you from family following man's sudden death

Thank you from family following man's sudden death

Newbury's 'Burger King' roundabout to close this week

Newbury's 'Burger King' roundabout to close this week

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of October 17

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of October 17

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33