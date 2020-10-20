Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Coronavirus Basingstoke and Deane: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to October 17

Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics

Jonathan Ashby

Jonathan Ashby

jonathan.ashby@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

Coronavirus: What we know

The number of people from Basingstoke and Deane who have died with coronavirus recorded on their death certificate has remained at 118.

The latest data from the Office for National Statistics records deaths occurring up to October 9 but registered up to October 17. 

Of the 118 people who have died, 78 died in hospitals, 34 in care homes, three in hospices, two at home and one in ‘another communal establishment’.

The data records the number of deaths of people from Basingstoke and Deane involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate.

As of yesterday (Monday), 1,246 people in the borough had tested positive for Covid-19, an increase of 112 in a week.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

M4 closed from tonight

M4

Thank you from family following man's sudden death

Thank you from family following man's sudden death

Newbury's 'Burger King' roundabout to close this week

Newbury's 'Burger King' roundabout to close this week

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of October 17

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of October 17

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33