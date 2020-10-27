Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to October 24

Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics

One person from West Berkshire has died with coronavirus registered on their death certificate in the last week. 

Office for National Statistics (ONS) data released today (Tuesday) says that the person died in a hospital in the week ending October 16, with the death registered up to October 24. 

The death is the third in three weeks and takes the number of coronavirus deaths in the district to 136. 

The data records the number of deaths involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate.

The ONS data shows that 64 people from West Berkshire have died with coronavirus in care homes, 64 in hospitals, six at home, one death recorded as elsewhere and one in a hospice. 

The first coronavirus death in the district occurred in hospital and was reported in the week ending March 20, three days before the lockdown began.  

