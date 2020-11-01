West Berkshire advised to 'Remember from Home' for Remembrance Sunday 2020

WEST Berkshire residents are being encouraged to ‘Remember From Home’ for the 2020 Armistice and Remembrance days.

The message is being issued from Thatcham, Newbury and Hungerford town councils as the district prepares to honour its war dead.

Covid-19 restrictions means residents will not be able to attend remembrance parades and services.

Thatcham Town Council will live-stream a service for people to watch while they Remember From Home on Remembrance Sunday, November 8.

Thatcham mayor Mike Cole said: “We recognise that this occasion is a very important one for Thatcham residents who wish to honour those who gave their lives during past and current conflicts, but we are faced with the reality of a new threat and Government restrictions.

“To adhere to Government guidelines, we have had to take the decision to ask that, this year, residents Remember From Home.”

Members of the public wishing to pay their respects at Thatcham War Memorial are welcome to do so only after 11.30am on Remembrance Sunday, but must observe social distancing guidelines.

The town councils are asking people to pay their respects this year by printing off a Poppy to colour in and place in their windows at home.

The Newbury Weekly News is joining the initiative and a poppy to colour in is available on page 23 of this week's paper.

A template will also be available in the Thatcham Town Council Newsletter which will be delivered to residents before November 8.

Tune in to Thatcham Town Council’s YouTube channel (http://bit.ly/ThatchamTC) from 10.45am on Sunday, November 8, to watch the service live.

Thatcham Royal British Legion will be collecting for the Poppy Appeal in the run-up to Remembrance Sunday.

Poppy collectors will not be able to collect in supermarkets this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the Thatcham RBL branch will be holding its usual pop-up stall in the Kingsland Centre near Lloyds Bank on Tuesday, November 3, November 4, 6 and 7.

The branch said: “We look forward to seeing you all and hope in these tough times you can spare some change for the amazing work we do.”