Coronavirus Basingstoke and Deane: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to October 31

Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

Coronavirus: What we know

The number of people from Basingstoke and Deane who have died with coronavirus recorded on their death certificate has remained at 118.

The latest data from the Office for National Statistics records deaths occurring up to October 23 but registered up to October 31.

Of the 118 people who have died, 78 died in hospitals, 34 in care homes, three in hospices, two at home and one in ‘another communal establishment’.

The data records the number of deaths of people from Basingstoke and Deane involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate.

As of yesterday (Monday, November 2), 1,407 people in the borough had tested positive for Covid-19, an increase of 194 in a week.

