Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to November 7

One person from West Berkshire has died with coronavirus registered on their death certificate in the last week.

Office for National Statistics (ONS) data released today (Tuesday) says that the person died in a hospital in the week ending October 30, with the death registered up to November 7.

The death is the fifth in five weeks and takes the number of coronavirus deaths in the district to 138.

The data records the number of deaths involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate.

The ONS data shows that 66 people from West Berkshire have died with coronavirus in hospitals, 64 in care homes, six at home, one death recorded as elsewhere and one in a hospice.

The first coronavirus death in the district occurred in hospital and was reported in the week ending March 20, three days before the lockdown began.