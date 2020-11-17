Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to November 14

Nobody from West Berkshire died with coronavirus registered on their death certificate in the last week.

It is the first time there have been no Covid-related fatalities in six weeks and the total number of coronavirus deaths in the district is 139.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) data released today (Tuesday) records the number of deaths involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate in the week ending November 6, with the death registered up to November 14.

The ONS data shows that 67 people from West Berkshire have died with coronavirus in hospitals, 64 in care homes, six at home, one death recorded as elsewhere and one in a hospice.

The first coronavirus death in the district occurred in hospital and was reported in the week ending March 20, three days before the lockdown began.