Coronavirus Basingstoke and Deane: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to November 14

Three people from Basingstoke and Deane have died with coronavirus recorded on their death certificate in the last week.

The latest data from the Office for National Statistics recording deaths occurring up to November 6 but registered up to November 14 shows that two people died in hospital and one in a care home.

Of the 118 people from the borough who have died, 81 died in hospitals, 35 in care homes, three in hospices, two at home and one in ‘another communal establishment’.

The data records the number of deaths of people from Basingstoke and Deane involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate.