Coronavirus Basingstoke and Deane: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to November 21

Four people from Basingstoke and Deane have died with coronavirus recorded on their death certificate in the last week.

The latest Office for National Statistics figures, which show deaths occurring up to November 13 but registered up to November 21, shows that four people died in hospital.

However, deaths have been added to previous weeks, which has increased the total to 127 deaths in the borough.

Of the 127 people who have died, 86 died in hospitals, 35 in care homes, three in hospices, two at home and one in ‘another communal establishment’.

The data records the number of deaths of people from Basingstoke and Deane involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate.