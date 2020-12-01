Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to November 28

Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

Coronavirus Basingstoke and Deane: Number of deaths revealed in new figures

Two people from West Berkshire died with coronavirus registered on their death certificate in the last week. 

One death occurred in a hospital and the other was a home, taking the total number of coronavirus deaths in the district to 144. 

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) data released today (Tuesday) records the number of deaths involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate in the week ending November 20, with the death registered up to November 28. 

The ONS data shows that 70 people from West Berkshire have died with coronavirus in hospitals, 65 in care homes, seven at home, one death recorded as elsewhere and one in a hospice. 

The first coronavirus death in the district occurred in hospital and was reported in the week ending March 20, three days before the lockdown began.  

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Stretch of A339 closed near Vodafone Newbury headquarters

Stretch of A339 closed near Vodafone Newbury headquarters

Kittens rescued from building site

Kittens rescued from building site

Vote means care home will close

Vote means care home will close

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of November 29

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of November 29

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33