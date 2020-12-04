50 self isolating after West Berkshire school outbreak

AROUND 50 people have been told to self-isolate at home following a Covid-19 outbreak at a secondary school in Tilehurst.

Pupils and members of staff have been affected by the outbreak at Little Heath School, which remains open.

More than 30 people have tested positive so far and they have been sent home to self-isolate along with their close contacts, while the school works with Public Health England and West Berkshire Council to contain the outbreak.

Dominic Boeck, executive member for education, said it is the largest school outbreak in West Berkshire so far, but praised the pupils, parents, and staff for “pulling together”.

He said: “As well as the students, it’s also affecting a small number of senior teaching staff.

“It is putting a lot of pressure on the senior leadership team, but they are doing a fantastic job.

“Year 11 pupils are now remote learning. Year 9 have also gone home and they are remote learning as well, but that’s for operational reasons, it’s not a medical decision.”

He added: “To be clear, 50 people haven’t been diagnosed as positive, they are people who have been asked to self-isolate.”

Since November 16, at least nine schools in West Berkshire have recorded cases of Covid-19.

So far, 1,689 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in West Berkshire and 141 have died after contracting the virus.

People in the district are now living under Tier 2 (high alert) restrictions, following the four-week national lockdown which ended on December 2.

However, West Berkshire could return to Tier 1 (medium alert) when the restrictions are reviewed by the government on December 16.