Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to December 5

No people from West Berkshire died with coronavirus registered on their death certificate in the last week.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) data released today (Tuesday) records the number of deaths involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate in the week ending November 27, with the death registered up to December 5.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in the district remains at 144.

The ONS data shows that 70 people from West Berkshire have died with coronavirus in hospitals, 65 in care homes, seven at home, one death recorded as elsewhere and one in a hospice.

The first coronavirus death in the district occurred in hospital and was reported in the week ending March 20, three days before the lockdown began.