Coronavirus Basingstoke and Deane: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to December 12

Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics

Jonathan Ashby

Jonathan Ashby

A further four people from Basingstoke and Deane have died with coronavirus recorded on their death certificate in the last week.

The latest Office for National Statistics figures, which show deaths occurring up to December 4 but registered up to December 12, show that one of the deaths was in a care home and the other three in hospital.

A further death was added to the number from the previous week, which took place in hospital.

The latest deaths take the total number in the borough up to 147.

Of the 147 people who have died, 104 died in hospitals, 37 in care homes, three in hospices, two at home and one in ‘another communal establishment’.

The data records the number of deaths of people from Basingstoke and Deane involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate.

