Coronavirus West Berkshire: 'Combination of factors' behind district's rate increase

A “COMBINATION of factors” has led to a “dramatic rise” in coronavirus cases in West Berkshire.

The district was placed in Tier 2 at the end of the second national lockdown two weeks ago when the district’s rate per 100,000 population was 51.1, with 81 cases recorded in the seven days to November 26.

A week ago the figure was 53, with 84 cases in the seven days to December 3

As of yesterday (Tuesday), the rate has increased to 135.1, with 214 cases in the seven days to December 10, an increase of approximately 150 per cent.

Council leader Lynne Doherty (Con, Speen) said: “We have seen quite a rapid rise in West Berkshire over the seven-day period.

“We have been doing a piece of work as to what is causing it.

“It’s particularly worrying on two fronts, going into Christmas and the impact on potential Christmas bubbles.”

The Government has planned to relax restrictions from December 23 to 27, when Christmas bubbles can be formed with up to three households and travel between different tiers is allowed.

West Berkshire is due to be notified of what tier it will be in tomorrow (Thursday).

Mrs Doherty said that there had been a sustained downward trend in West Berkshire that had “dramatically turned around in the last seven days”, owing to a combination of factors.

She said: “News of the vaccine, while welcome and positive news, may have impacted on behaviour as well.

“We need to keep our foot on the pedal here.

“Obviously with Christmas coming up and recognising Christmas bubbles, that’s probably had an impact on behaviour and people preparing for that.”

Mrs Doherty said that a number of schools were having to take a range of actions following isolated cases, particularly in secondary schools.

All pupils at Thatcham’s Kennet School were moved to remote learning on Tuesday and Newbury’s St Bartholomew’s School sent two Year 7 tutor groups home last week.

Mrs Doherty thanked school staff for all of their efforts in adapting to the changing situation, but said it was for each school to decide on staying open.

She said that education had been prioritised, adding: “I think schools will do what’s right for their setting.

“I have confidence in the headteaching staff of West Berkshire to make the right decision for their schools.”

Mrs Doherty said that people needed to take responsibility for their behaviour.

She said: “It’s worrying when you see your numbers almost double in a week. People need to follow the guidelines.

“We want to try and encourage people that they are responsible for these numbers.

“It’s down to each individual to think very carefully about their interactions and the impact these might have over the Christmas period.

“I think everyone is fed up with it, but we have got to keep going.

“It’s personal accountability at this stage. Just because there’s an opening doesn’t mean you don’t have to take it.

“Think about your family and circumstances. Each family will be different.”

As of Tuesday, the cumulative number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire was 2,059 – an increase of 61 on Monday’s figure.

The council launched a £279,000 COVID Winter Grant Scheme last month for food, energy and other essential items for residents in need due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The scheme has paid out 525 grants totalling £136,000 so far.

The scheme also includes Free School Meal vouchers to eligible five to 16-year-olds for both the Christmas and February half-term holidays. For more information and to apply to the scheme visit: https://www.westberks.gov.uk/article/37697/Apply-for-a-COVID-Winter-Grant

Mrs Lynne Doherty and the council's head of Public Health Matt Pearce will be providing an update on the coronavirus situation, the Christmas bubble and answering your questions about the local response to the pandemic in a Facebook Live event tomorrow (Friday)

The event will take place at 5pm on December 18 at www.facebook.com/westberkshire