PM Boris Johnson expected to 'cancel Christmas' for South East

Boris Johnson is set to cancel Christmas for people in the South East when he holds a press conference this afternoon amid growing concern over a new strain of the coronavirus spreading in the region.

The Cabinet met this lunchtime to discuss the mutation of the virus and the troubling increase in infection rates and beyond, just days before the planned easing of restrictions for the Christmas holidays.

According to The Times, The Prime Minister will announce London, South East and East areas move into new Tier 4 with a stay “stay at home” message by law.

It is understood only Christmas bubbles will be allowed for Tiers 1 to 3 on Christmas Day with a message to stay local.

The Prime Minister is expected to address the nation alongside Prof Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance at 4pm.

West Berkshire was placed into Tier 3 along with the rest of the county on Thursday, with the restrictions coming into place today (Saturday).