Coronavirus Basingstoke and Deane: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to December 19

Eight more people from Basingstoke and Deane have died with coronavirus recorded on their death certificate in the last week.

The latest Office for National Statistics figures, which show deaths occurring up to December 11 but registered up to December 19, show that all eight deaths took place in hospital.

Additionally, three further deaths have been added to the number from the previous week, all of which took place in hospital.

The latest deaths take the total number in the borough up to 158.

Of the 158 people who have died, 115 died in hospitals, 37 in care homes, three in hospices, two at home and one in ‘another communal establishment’.

The data records the number of deaths of people from Basingstoke and Deane involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate.