Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to December 19

Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics

Coronavirus Basingstoke and Deane: Number of deaths revealed in new figures

Five people from West Berkshire died with coronavirus registered on their death certificate in the last week. 

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) data released today (Tuesday) records the number of deaths involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate in the week ending December 11, with the death registered up to December 19. 

Four of the deaths occurred in hospitals, and one was in a care home.

The number of coronavirus deaths in the district is now 152. 

The ONS data shows that 77 people from West Berkshire have died with coronavirus in hospitals, 66 in care homes, seven at home, one death recorded as elsewhere and one in a hospice. 

The first coronavirus death in the district occurred in hospital and was reported in the week ending March 20, three days before the first national lockdown began.  

