Coronavirus Basingstoke and Deane: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to December 26

Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics

Jonathan Ashby

Jonathan Ashby

Coronavirus: What we know

One person from Basingstoke and Deane has died with coronavirus recorded on their death certificate in the last week.

The latest Office for National Statistics figures, which show deaths occurring up to December 18 but registered up to December 26, show that the death took place in hospital.

The latest death takes the total number in the borough up to 159.

Of the 159 people who have died, 116 died in hospitals, 37 in care homes, three in hospices, two at home and one in ‘another communal establishment’.

The data records the number of deaths of people from Basingstoke and Deane involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate.

