Coronavirus Basingstoke and Deane: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to January 9

Seven people from Basingstoke and Deane has died with coronavirus recorded on their death certificate in the last week.

The latest Office for National Statistics figures, which show deaths occurring up to January 1 but registered up to January 9, show that six of the deaths took place in hospital and one in a care home.

Additionally, three further deaths have been added to the number from two weeks ago – two of which took place in hospital and one in a care home.

The latest deaths takes the total number in the borough up to 174.

Of the 174 people who have died, 129 died in hospitals, 39 in care homes, three in hospices, two at home and one in ‘another communal establishment’.

The data records the number of deaths of people from Basingstoke and Deane involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate.