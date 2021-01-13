Coronavirus West Berkshire: Pfizer vaccine due to arrive in district today

The first doses of coronavirus vaccinations are due in Newbury today (Wednesday).

A vaccination hub serving nine practices in the district is being established at Newbury Racecourse, with vaccinations expected to begin tomorrow.

The nine surgeries are Strawberry Hill, Eastfield, Downland, Falkland, Burdwood, Thatcham, Hungerford, Lambourn, and Kintbury & Woolton Hill.

Strawberry Hill Medical Centre in Newbury said its initial delivery of vaccinations was expected at the racecourse today.

The surgery said: "These vaccines are being shared amongst the nine local practices that have come together to set up this vaccination hub.

"In the next few days Strawberry Hill Medical Centre staff will be concentrating on vaccinating the highest priority patients in local nursing and care homes.

"We expect to receive more vaccinations next Monday and throughout the week we will be moving on to vaccinating our patients in the second priority group - those aged 80 and over.

"As a collective of practices we have the capacity to administer a large number of vaccines. At present we are restricted by our supply but we expect larger deliveries in future weeks".

Vaccination clinics will be held at the racecourse over two to three-day period following a vaccine delivery.

Strawberry Hill said it had no control over delivery dates and could not pre-book appointments until it had a firm confirmation of a delivery date.



It said that patients aged 80 and over and those clinically at risk could expect to be invited over the next week - or as soon as notifications of vaccine deliveries are received.

"The timeline for booking will be very short and in the first instance we will be phoning patients to book appointments," it said.

"We will text and or write to confirm arrangements once a booking has been made.

"Other plans are being made for patients who cannot physically attend the racecourse to be vaccinated as soon as possible".