Volunteer Centre West Berkshire's Recruitment Fair goes digital

While this year's Volunteer Centre West Berkshire Recruitment Fair cannot take place at the Corn Exchange, a Zoom event is being organised in conjunction with more than two dozen local charities.

Potential volunteers will be able to engage with representatives from various good causes and organisations.

Among those participating are Berkshire Vision, Home-Start, Loose Ends, ABC to Read, Lambourn Riding for the Disabled, PALS, West Berkshire Community Hospital League of Friends, Fair Close Centre, Motor Neurone Disease Association and Young People with Dementia.

The fair is due to take place on Saturday, January 23, between 10am and 12.30pm.

Volunteer Centre director Garry Poulson said: "We know that charities and voluntary groups still need volunteers and dozens of organisations are maintaining their vital work across West Berkshire at this critical time."

The charity's events coordinator Jan Ferrer said: "It's an exciting way to ensure our recruitment work continues on behalf of the many charities undertaking vital work in West Berkshire."

Advertising costs for the event are being covered by the Greenham Trust, while technical support is being provided by Rob Cao from Dynamiq.

For further details on the Zoom Into 2021 event, visit Volunteer Centre West Berkshire's website.