Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to January 16

Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics

John Herring

John Herring

Seven people from West Berkshire died with coronavirus registered on their death certificate in the last week. 

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) data released today (Tuesday) records the number of deaths involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate in the week ending January 8, with the death registered up to January 16. 

Five of the deaths occurred in a hospital, one was in a care home and one occurred in a home. 

The number of coronavirus deaths in the district is now 176. 

The ONS data shows that 88 people from West Berkshire have died with coronavirus in hospitals, 76 in care homes, 10 at home, one death recorded as elsewhere and one in a hospice. 

The first coronavirus death in the district occurred in hospital and was reported in the week ending March 20, three days before the first national lockdown began.  

