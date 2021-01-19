Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Coronavirus Basingstoke and Deane: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to January 16

Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics

Jonathan Ashby

Jonathan Ashby

Coronavirus: What we know

Twelve people from Basingstoke and Deane have died with coronavirus recorded on their death certificate in the last week.

The latest Office for National Statistics figures, which show deaths occurring up to January 8 but registered up to January 16, show that ten of the deaths took place in hospital, one at home and one in a care home.

The latest deaths takes the total number in the borough up to 186.

Of the 186 people who have died, 139 died in hospitals, 40 in care homes, three in hospices, three at home and one in ‘another communal establishment’.

The data records the number of deaths of people from Basingstoke and Deane involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate.

