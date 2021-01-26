Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to January 23

Six people from West Berkshire died with coronavirus registered on their death certificate in the last week.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) data released today (Tuesday) records the number of deaths involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate in the week ending January 15, with the death registered up to January 23.

The six deaths occurred in hospitals.

One hospital death has been added to last week's figures, taking the number of coronavirus deaths in the district to 183.

The ONS data shows that 95 people from West Berkshire have died with coronavirus in hospitals, 76 in care homes, 10 at home, one death recorded as elsewhere and one in a hospice.

The first coronavirus death in the district occurred in hospital and was reported in the week ending March 20, three days before the first national lockdown began.