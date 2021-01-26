Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to January 23

Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

Coronavirus Basingstoke and Deane: Number of deaths revealed in new figures

Six people from West Berkshire died with coronavirus registered on their death certificate in the last week. 

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) data released today (Tuesday) records the number of deaths involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate in the week ending January 15, with the death registered up to January 23. 

The six deaths occurred in hospitals.

One hospital death has been added to last week's figures, taking the number of coronavirus deaths in the district to 183. 

The ONS data shows that 95 people from West Berkshire have died with coronavirus in hospitals, 76 in care homes, 10 at home, one death recorded as elsewhere and one in a hospice. 

The first coronavirus death in the district occurred in hospital and was reported in the week ending March 20, three days before the first national lockdown began.  

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Newbury-based company Grass Valley heading to Canada

Newbury -based company Grass Valley heading to Canada

Ammunition lost in West Berkshire country lane

1,000 rounds of ammunition lost by armed police in West Berkshire country lane

Picture gallery: West Berkshire wakes up to a blanket of snow

Picture gallery: West Berkshire wakes up to a blanket of snow

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of January 23

Coronavirus West Berkshire: figures for Saturday, January 23

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33