Coronavirus Basingstoke and Deane: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to January 23

Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics

Jonathan Ashby

Jonathan Ashby

jonathan.ashby@newburynews.co.uk

Coronavirus: What we know

Seventeen people from Basingstoke and Deane has died with coronavirus recorded on their death certificate in the last week.

The latest Office for National Statistics figures, which show deaths occurring up to January 15 but registered up to January 23, show that twelve of the deaths took place in hospital, four in a care home and one at home.

Additionally, two further deaths have been added to the number from two weeks ago – both of which took place in hospital.

The latest deaths takes the total number in the borough up to 205.

Of the 205 people who have died, 153 died in hospitals, 44 in care homes, four in hospices, three at home and one in ‘another communal establishment’.

The data records the number of deaths of people from Basingstoke and Deane involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate.

