Coronavirus Basingstoke and Deane: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to February 6

Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics

Coronavirus: What we know

Eighteen people from Basingstoke and Deane have died with coronavirus recorded on their death certificate in the last week.

The latest Office for National Statistics figures, which show deaths occurring up to January 29 but registered up to February 6, show that 12 of the deaths took place in hospital, five in care homes and one at home.

Additionally, twelve further deaths – five of which took place in hospital, six in care homes and one at home – have been added to previous weeks’ figures.

The latest deaths takes the total number in the borough up to 268.

Of the 268 people who have died, 186 died in hospitals, 70 in care homes, five in hospices, six at home and one in ‘another communal establishment’.

The data records the number of deaths of people from Basingstoke and Deane involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate.

