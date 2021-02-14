People with underlying health conditions aged 16-64 to be invited for Covid-19 vaccination at Newbury Racecourse

People in West Berkshire aged between 16 and 64 with underlying health conditions will be invited for a Covid-19 vaccine at Newbury Racecourse this week.

The Newbury Vaccination Centre established at Newbury Racecourse has vaccinated more than 16,000 people since it was established last month, and has hit the target of vaccinating over 70s by mid-February.

The centre, being used by nine West Berkshire GP surgeries, said it had been expecting to contact patients aged 65-69 this week.

However, Government advice has led to a change.

In a post on Facebook the centre said: "We were expecting to contact patients aged 65-69 this week but the government has now instructed us to focus on inviting the following group of people, those aged 16-64 with certain underlying health conditions (JCVI cohort 6), to appointments at the racecourse.

"If you are aged 65-69 this means you will not be routinely called in to the racecourse because the government will send you a letter to book at a mass vaccination centre or pharmacy site for your vaccination.

"If you would rather come to the racecourse because of any accessibility issues or because that is your preference, you should contact your surgery via the enquiry form on their website.

"Please avoid phoning as this makes it difficult for patients who need to receive medical attention to get through. Please note however we may not be able to offer you an appointment within the same timescales as you could get one at a mass vaccination centre.

"Please also note that you will receive your second dose at the same location as your first."

The statement followed increased questions about why patients could not book in at the racecourse, and after the government began sending letters to patients in the 65-69 age group (JCVI cohort 5) inviting them to book their vaccination.

The centre said: "We are a GP led site and contact patients directly to book their appointments so we do not appear as an option on the national website that these letters direct you to book through."