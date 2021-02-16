Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to February 13

Six people from West Berkshire died with coronavirus registered on their death certificate in the last week.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) data released today (Tuesday) records the number of deaths involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate in the week ending February 5, with the death registered up to February 13.

Three of the deaths occurred in hospitals and three in care homes.

Two hospital deaths have been added to the previous week’s figures, as well as one at a home, one in a hospice and one in another communal establishment.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in the district is now 220.

The ONS data shows that 116 people from West Berkshire have died with coronavirus in hospitals, 86 in care homes, 13 at home, two deaths recorded as elsewhere, two in a hospice and one in another communal establishment.

The first coronavirus death in the district occurred in hospital and was reported in the week ending March 20, 2020, three days before the first national lockdown began.