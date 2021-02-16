Coronavirus Basingstoke and Deane: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to February 13

Nine people from Basingstoke and Deane have died with coronavirus recorded on their death certificate in the last week.

The latest Office for National Statistics figures, which show deaths occurring up to February 5 but registered up to February 13, show that seven of the deaths occurred in hospital, one in a care home and one at home.

Additionally, two further deaths – one of which took place in hospital and one in a care home – have been added to the previous weeks’ figures.

The latest deaths takes the total number in the borough up to 279.

Of the 279 people who have died, 194 died in hospitals, 72 in care homes, five in hospices, seven at home and one in ‘another communal establishment’.

The data records the number of deaths of people from Basingstoke and Deane involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate.