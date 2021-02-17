Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of February 17

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

Coronavirus

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire now stands at 5,890 - an increase of 25 in the past 24 hours.

West Berkshire's seven-day rolling rate per 100,000 population to February 12 is 104.1, with 165 cases in the seven days to February 12.

The rate is calculated by dividing the seven-day count by the area population and multiplying by 100,000.

The Government dashboard says that 15,940,972 people nationally had received a first vaccine dose as of February 16, with 558,577 having a second dose up to this date. 

There is currently no breakdown for vaccination numbers by NHS Trust. 

The total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 4,071,185, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 12,718.

Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 118,933.

The daily number of deaths within the 28-day range is 738.

The number of deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate is 129,498 as of Friday, February 5.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Vaccination update from racecourse hub

Vaccination update from racecourse hub 

David Walliams' Billionaire Boy drive-in at Newbury Racecourse

David Walliams

Carer stole thousands from vulnerable, elderly victim

Carer stole thousands from vulnerable, elderly victim

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of February 13

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of February 13

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33