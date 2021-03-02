Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to February 27

Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Five people from West Berkshire died with coronavirus registered on their death certificate in the last week.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) data released today (Tuesday) records the number of deaths involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate in the week ending February 19, with the death registered up to February 27.

Four of the deaths occurred in hospitals and one was in a care home.

Two deaths, one in a care home and one in a hospital, have been added to last week's figures taking the number of coronavirus deaths in the district to 232.

The ONS data shows that 125 people from West Berkshire have died with coronavirus in hospitals, 89 in care homes, 13 at home, two deaths recorded as elsewhere, two in a hospice and one in another communal establishment.

The first coronavirus death in the district occurred in hospital and was reported in the week ending March 20, 2020, three days before the first national lockdown began.

