Coronavirus Basingstoke and Deane: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to February 27

Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics

Nine people from Basingstoke and Deane have died with coronavirus recorded on their death certificate in the last week.

The latest Office for National Statistics figures, which show deaths occurring up to February 19 but registered up to February 27, show that eight of the deaths occurred in hospital and one in a care home.

Two additional deaths taking place at home have also been added to figures from 2020.

The latest deaths takes the total number in the borough up to 302.

Of the 302 people who have died, 205 died in hospitals, 79 in care homes, five in hospices, 12 at home and one in ‘another communal establishment’.

The data records the number of deaths of people from Basingstoke and Deane involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate.

