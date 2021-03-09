Coronavirus Basingstoke and Deane: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to March 6

Four people from Basingstoke and Deane have died with coronavirus recorded on their death certificate in the last week.

The latest Office for National Statistics figures, which show deaths occurring up to February 26 but registered up to March 6, show that three of the deaths occurred in hospital and one in a care home.

One additional death taking place in a care home has also been added to last week’s figures.

The latest deaths takes the total number in the borough up to 307.

Of the 307 people who have died, 208 died in hospitals, 81 in care homes, five in hospices, 12 at home and one in ‘another communal establishment’.

The data records the number of deaths of people from Basingstoke and Deane involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate.