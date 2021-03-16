Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to March 13

Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics

Coronavirus Basingstoke and Deane: Number of deaths revealed in new figures

Four people from West Berkshire died with coronavirus registered on their death certificate in the last week.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) data released today (Tuesday) records the number of deaths involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate in the week ending March 5, with the death registered up to March 13.

Two of the deaths occurred in hospitals, one in a care home, and the other in a home.   

The number of coronavirus deaths in the district is now 241.

The ONS data shows that 130 people from West Berkshire have died with coronavirus in hospitals, 91 in care homes, 15 at home, two deaths recorded as elsewhere, two in a hospice and one in another communal establishment.

The first coronavirus death in the district occurred in hospital and was reported in the week ending March 20, 2020, three days before the first national lockdown began.

