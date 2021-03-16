Coronavirus Basingstoke and Deane: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to March 13

Five people from Basingstoke and Deane have died with coronavirus recorded on their death certificate in the last week.

The latest Office for National Statistics figures, which show deaths occurring up to March 5 but registered up to March 13, show that four of the deaths occurred in hospital and one in a care home.

Two additional deaths, one in a care home and the other in a hospital, have also been added to last week’s figures.

The latest deaths takes the total number in the borough up to 314.

Of the 314 people who have died, 213 died in hospitals, 83 in care homes, five in hospices, 12 at home and one in ‘another communal establishment’.

The data records the number of deaths of people from Basingstoke and Deane involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate.