Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of March 16, 2021

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire now stands at 6,189 – an increase of five in the past 24 hours.

West Berkshire's seven-day rolling rate per 100,000 population to March 11 is 32.2, with 51 cases in the seven days to March 11.

The rate is calculated by dividing the seven-day count by the area population and multiplying by 100,000.

The Government dashboard says that 24,839,906 people nationally had received a first vaccine dose as of March 15, with 1,663,646 having a second dose up to this date.

The total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 4,268,821, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 5,294.

Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 125,690.

The daily number of deaths within the 28-day range is 110.

The number of deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate is 146,487 as of Friday, March 5.